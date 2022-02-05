Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $3,500.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $3,200.00 to $3,500.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,358.79.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,865.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,823.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,816.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,990.23 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.85 by $3.84. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $22.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 108.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 34.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

