Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC)

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Get SomaLogic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGC opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. SomaLogic has a fifty-two week low of $7.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.29.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.99 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that SomaLogic will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGC. Casdin Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,501,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,190,000. Foresite Capital Management V LLC acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,995,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SomaLogic by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,831,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,507 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,765,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SomaLogic Company Profile

SomaLogic Inc provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for SomaLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SomaLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.