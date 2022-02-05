Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 0.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS.

SBT stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.07. The company had a trading volume of 21,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $306.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.18 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.35. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sterling Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) by 417.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,596 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

