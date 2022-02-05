Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 0.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS.
SBT stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.07. The company had a trading volume of 21,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $306.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.18 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.35. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.32.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.
About Sterling Bancorp
Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.
See Also: What is a death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.