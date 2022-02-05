Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

STXS has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Stereotaxis in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Stereotaxis in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.60.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:STXS opened at $5.15 on Thursday. Stereotaxis has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $384.09 million, a PE ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 1.52.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stereotaxis will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sturgeon Ventures LLP increased its stake in Stereotaxis by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 299,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its stake in Stereotaxis by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 752,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 334,309 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Stereotaxis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.

