Stephen K. Brannan Sells 7,728 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $850,466.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of KRTX opened at $108.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.07. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.76 and a 1 year high of $161.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 1.92.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.25). As a group, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KRTX. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.31.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

