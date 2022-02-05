Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Bought by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1,023.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 18,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Asset Management L P CA raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Asset Management L P CA now owns 169,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,641,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of SWK stock opened at $166.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.28. The company has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.32 and a 12 month high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.38. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.