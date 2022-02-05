Standex International (NYSE:SXI) PT Raised to $139.00 at Barrington Research

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) had its target price hoisted by Barrington Research from $136.00 to $139.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standex International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

NYSE SXI opened at $98.86 on Friday. Standex International has a 1 year low of $83.13 and a 1 year high of $121.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.07.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. Standex International had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Standex International will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 29.89%.

In other Standex International news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $376,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 9,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $1,079,680.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,156,905. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Standex International by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Standex International by 106.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Standex International during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Standex International by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Standex International during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

