Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 364.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 2,935.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 103,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SMP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

In related news, EVP Dale Burks sold 2,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $113,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $290,453.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,454 shares of company stock worth $550,039. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMP stock opened at $46.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.42. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $55.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

Standard Motor Products Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.