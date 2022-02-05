Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $250.00. The company traded as low as $162.33 and last traded at $162.62, with a volume of 99382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.92.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SPOT. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Spotify Technology by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 38.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.47. The company has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.91 and a beta of 1.59.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

