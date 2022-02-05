Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Lowered to $280.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 60.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SPOT. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $380.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.22.

NYSE SPOT opened at $174.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of -96.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.47. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $155.57 and a 52 week high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,333,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,852 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth $223,492,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $169,101,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Spotify Technology by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,432,000 after acquiring an additional 589,486 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 111.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,017,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,197,000 after buying an additional 535,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

