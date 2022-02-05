Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.41

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.41 and traded as high as $9.95. Spok shares last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 14,353 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Spok from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $192.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.41.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.85 million during the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPOK. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Spok by 238.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Spok by 38.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spok during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spok during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Spok during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Spok Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call centre operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Springfield, VA.

