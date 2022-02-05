Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $757.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.11 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 16.93%. Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $88.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.01. Spectrum Brands has a 52 week low of $75.66 and a 52 week high of $107.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Spectrum Brands stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Spectrum Brands worth $9,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

