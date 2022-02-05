SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) is Evoke Wealth LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,842,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190,684 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up approximately 4.5% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Evoke Wealth LLC owned 2.87% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $119,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLDM. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8,375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,453.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9,146.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GLDM opened at $17.97 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $16.68 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.86.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.