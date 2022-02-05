Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Southside Bancshares has raised its dividend by 11.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 28 years. Southside Bancshares has a payout ratio of 43.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Southside Bancshares to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.3%.

SBSI stock opened at $42.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.58. Southside Bancshares has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.85.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 42.74%. The company had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Southside Bancshares’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 8,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $393,996.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $132,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,731 shares of company stock valued at $655,412 in the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 36.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 42,262 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 21.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBSI. Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens began coverage on Southside Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

