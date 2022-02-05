Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) to post $18.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.00 million. Sol-Gel Technologies reported sales of -$10.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 281.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full-year sales of $29.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.59 million to $34.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $22.16 million, with estimates ranging from $11.40 million to $31.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 million.

SLGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Sol-Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sol-Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

NASDAQ SLGL traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.49. 3,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,462. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.31 and its 200-day moving average is $8.84. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $16.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.63% of Sol-Gel Technologies worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

