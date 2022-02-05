SOC Telemed Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TLMD)

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 12,540 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 9,400% compared to the average daily volume of 132 put options.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of SOC Telemed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SOC Telemed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark cut shares of SOC Telemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of SOC Telemed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Shares of TLMD opened at $2.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $285.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.33. SOC Telemed has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.30.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $26.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.90 million. SOC Telemed had a negative net margin of 77.17% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SOC Telemed will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLMD. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SOC Telemed by 45.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

