Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNAP. Citigroup upgraded Snap from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Snap to a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Snap from $70.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Snap from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Snap from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.15.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $38.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.64 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.28. Snap has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $83.34.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 48,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $2,642,567.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $223,563.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 256,340 shares of company stock worth $11,954,952 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 579.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 305.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Snap by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

