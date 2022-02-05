Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at MKM Partners

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target hoisted by MKM Partners from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Snap from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Snap from $81.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Snap from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.15.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $38.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.28. Snap has a 52 week low of $24.32 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The company has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a PE ratio of -92.64 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 48,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $2,642,567.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $220,429.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 256,340 shares of company stock valued at $11,954,952.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Snap by 14.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 173,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,849,000 after buying an additional 21,943 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Snap by 2.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Snap during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Snap by 1,473.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 70,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 66,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 7.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

