SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

SmartFinancial stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.54. The stock had a trading volume of 22,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,085. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.97. The company has a market capitalization of $445.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.72. SmartFinancial has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $28.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SmartFinancial will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 6.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 116.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 5.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

