SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 192,579 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,587,380 shares.The stock last traded at $19.50 and had previously closed at $19.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.54. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. SLM had a return on equity of 57.49% and a net margin of 48.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. SLM’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

SLM announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 20th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in SLM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in SLM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in SLM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in SLM by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

