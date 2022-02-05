Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given New $145.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SWKS. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Summit Insights cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $194.00.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $135.10 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $129.72 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.73 and a 200-day moving average of $165.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 24.97%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $1,469,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $1,796,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,965 shares of company stock valued at $15,749,148. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

