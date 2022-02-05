Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) CEO Liam Griffin Sells 10,000 Shares

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $1,469,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Liam Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 19th, Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total transaction of $1,513,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.27, for a total value of $1,612,700.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total value of $1,570,100.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.32, for a total value of $1,533,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $1,630,600.00.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $3.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,246,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,516. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.82. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.72 and a 12 month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. Benchmark decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,337,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,527,394,000 after acquiring an additional 122,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,381,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,415,331,000 after buying an additional 38,968 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,150,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $683,889,000 after buying an additional 333,007 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $696,304,000 after buying an additional 406,414 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,435,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

