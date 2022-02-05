Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Skillz were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Skillz by 3,157.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 35,462 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the 2nd quarter valued at $697,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Skillz by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,791,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473,143 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Skillz during the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Skillz by 567.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 749,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,282,000 after purchasing an additional 637,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. reduced their target price on shares of Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.95.

In other news, Director Harry Sloan acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO Casey Chafkin acquired 86,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 618,560 shares of company stock worth $7,224,009. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SKLZ stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 0.83. Skillz Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.72 million. Skillz had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skillz Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

