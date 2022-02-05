Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.675-1.725 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion.Skechers U.S.A. also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.70-2.90 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Williams Capital raised Skechers U.S.A. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. OTR Global lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a positive rating to a mixed rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Rowe upgraded Skechers U.S.A. to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.89.

Shares of SKX stock traded up $2.73 on Friday, reaching $44.43. 3,710,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,682. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.48. Skechers U.S.A. has a one year low of $34.05 and a one year high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.34.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 101.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

