Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SIOX. SVB Leerink lowered Sio Gene Therapies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sio Gene Therapies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.15.

Get Sio Gene Therapies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SIOX opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12. Sio Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $3.60.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 39,471 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 298.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 391,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 293,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.