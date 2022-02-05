Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Receives $60.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.67.

SLP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 7,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $364,690.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $603,404.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,778,951 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 625.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 57.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 84.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLP traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $40.58. The company had a trading volume of 66,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,660. The company has a market cap of $818.70 million, a PE ratio of 82.82 and a beta of 0.07. Simulations Plus has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $90.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.06.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

