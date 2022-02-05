Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €160.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($179.78) target price on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($162.92) price target on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Oddo Bhf set a €165.00 ($185.39) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($162.92) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($162.92) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €145.00 ($162.92) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

WAF opened at €110.10 ($123.71) on Tuesday. Siltronic has a twelve month low of €53.00 ($59.55) and a twelve month high of €153.20 ($172.13). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €132.08 and a 200 day moving average price of €135.63.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

