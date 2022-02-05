Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $208.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.15 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 249.72%. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Silicon Laboratories updated its Q1 guidance to $0.58-0.68 EPS.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $160.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.15. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $120.15 and a 52 week high of $211.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.37.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.47, for a total transaction of $1,037,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $190,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Silicon Laboratories stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 142.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

SLAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.90.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

