Signify Health Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 6,889 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 684% compared to the average daily volume of 879 call options.

SGFY stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. Signify Health has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $40.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.55.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.04 million. Signify Health had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Signify Health will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steve Senneff acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $33,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Signify Health by 35.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signify Health by 19.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 9.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 9.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 66.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on SGFY. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

