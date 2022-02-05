Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.13

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$21.13 and traded as low as C$18.46. Sierra Wireless shares last traded at C$18.54, with a volume of 38,004 shares trading hands.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.13. The company has a market cap of C$698.12 million and a P/E ratio of -7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.12) by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$103.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$101.67 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

