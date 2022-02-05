Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) & Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB) Critical Contrast

Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB) and Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Kentucky Bancshares and Sierra Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kentucky Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Sierra Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kentucky Bancshares and Sierra Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kentucky Bancshares $58.66 million 3.91 $11.70 million $2.08 18.54 Sierra Bancorp $141.15 million 2.91 $43.01 million $2.80 9.51

Sierra Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Kentucky Bancshares. Sierra Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kentucky Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Kentucky Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Sierra Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Kentucky Bancshares pays out 9.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sierra Bancorp pays out 32.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sierra Bancorp has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Sierra Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kentucky Bancshares and Sierra Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kentucky Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Sierra Bancorp 30.47% 12.06% 1.29%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.1% of Sierra Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Kentucky Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Sierra Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sierra Bancorp beats Kentucky Bancshares on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kentucky Bancshares Company Profile

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Kentucky Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit, safe deposits, interest and noninterest bearing deposits, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial, agricultural, and real estate loans to small-to-medium-sized industrial, service, and agricultural businesses; and residential mortgages, installments, and other loans to individual and other non-commercial customers. In addition, it provides credit cards and other consumer-oriented financial services; brokerage services, annuities, life and long-term care insurance, personal trust, and agency services; and Internet banking services, such as bill payment. The company has operations in Bourbon, Clark, Elliott, Fayette, Harrison, Jessamine, Madison, Rowan, Scott, Woodford, and other counties in Kentucky. Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Paris, Kentucky.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts. Its portfolio comprises of real estate, agricultural, commercial and industrial, and consumer. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Porterville, CA.

