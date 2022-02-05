Short Interest in Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Grows By 27.4%

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the December 31st total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Ørsted A/S stock opened at $35.09 on Friday. Ørsted A/S has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.15.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DNNGY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 720.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. DZ Bank downgraded Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 760.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ørsted A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $740.00.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

