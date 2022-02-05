Short Interest in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Grows By 24.2%

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the December 31st total of 845,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 388,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently commented on JRVR. Zacks Investment Research cut James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on James River Group from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, James River Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $28.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.43. James River Group has a 52-week low of $24.43 and a 52-week high of $52.46.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.05 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 10.74% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that James River Group will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown purchased 3,000 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.16 per share, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 257.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of James River Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $632,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of James River Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of James River Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

