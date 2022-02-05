Short Interest in Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Grows By 23.2%

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the December 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

FOJCY has been the topic of several research reports. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Fortum Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cheuvreux raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of FOJCY stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. Fortum Oyj has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average is $5.95.

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

