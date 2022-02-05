Short Interest in Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Grows By 23.2%

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the December 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

FOJCY has been the topic of several research reports. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Fortum Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cheuvreux raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of FOJCY stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. Fortum Oyj has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average is $5.95.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

