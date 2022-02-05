Short Interest in CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Expands By 25.3%

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the December 31st total of 2,210,000 shares. Approximately 17.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 418,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $61,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kiwi Camara sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $93,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,358,340 shares of company stock valued at $68,030,644 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAW. Stephens Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CS Disco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,194,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter worth approximately $99,823,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter worth approximately $94,266,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter worth approximately $43,561,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter worth approximately $32,987,000. Institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LAW opened at $34.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.97. CS Disco has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $69.41.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.76 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CS Disco will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LAW shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CS Disco from $61.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on CS Disco from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.82.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

