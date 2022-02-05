Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Echo Energy (LON:ECHO)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
ECHO opened at GBX 0.42 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.56. Echo Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 0.39 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1.90 ($0.03). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.10 million and a P/E ratio of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
Echo Energy Company Profile
Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Echo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.