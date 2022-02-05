Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Echo Energy (LON:ECHO)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

ECHO opened at GBX 0.42 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.56. Echo Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 0.39 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1.90 ($0.03). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.10 million and a P/E ratio of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Echo Energy Company Profile

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and gas focused E&P company in Latin America. The company's asset portfolio consists of Santa Cruz Sur. It also engages in holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets. The company was formerly known as Independent Resources plc.

