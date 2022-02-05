Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,860,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,412,045 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.10% of Shoe Carnival worth $92,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ SCVL opened at $31.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.35. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $46.21. The company has a market cap of $886.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $356.34 million during the quarter. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 11.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 5.66%.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.