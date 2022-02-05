ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Insider Sells $248,419.71 in Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) insider Isaac Zacharias sold 1,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total value of $248,419.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Isaac Zacharias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 14th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total value of $701,480.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $690,920.00.

Shares of SWAV opened at $150.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.68. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.46 and a 52-week high of $249.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $65.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. ShockWave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 232.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,975,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,594,000 after acquiring an additional 86,004 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,970,000 after acquiring an additional 32,988 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,310,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,897,000 after acquiring an additional 704,446 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,314,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,950,000 after acquiring an additional 66,813 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SWAV shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.71.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

