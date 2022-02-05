Shell (LON:SHEL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Shell (LON:SHEL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 2,500 ($33.61) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,100 ($28.23) to GBX 2,350 ($31.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,200 ($29.58) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,500 ($33.61) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,464.67 ($33.14).

Shares of SHEL opened at GBX 2,037 ($27.39) on Thursday. Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 1,874.80 ($25.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,041 ($27.44).

Royal Dutch Shell plc is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with more than 80,000 employees in more than 70 countries. It uses advanced technologies and take an innovative approach to help build a sustainable energy future.

