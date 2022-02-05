Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) to announce $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.05. Sharps Compliance reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 90%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 15.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sharps Compliance currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after buying an additional 428,350 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $463,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the third quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 82.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 122,849 shares during the period. 52.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMED stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.06. Sharps Compliance has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a market cap of $122.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of -0.29.

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

