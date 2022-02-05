SGS SA Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SGS in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Wells forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SGS’s FY2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of SGS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SGS to CHF 3,150 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SGS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,591.50.

OTCMKTS SGSOY opened at $28.26 on Thursday. SGS has a 1 year low of $27.24 and a 1 year high of $33.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.96.

About SGS

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Food and Life, Mineral Services, Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services, Consumer and Retail Services, Certification and Business Enhancement, Industrial Services, Environment, Health and Safety Services, Transportation Services, and Governments and Institutions Services.

