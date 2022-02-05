SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Rating Increased to Hold at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Shares of SGLFF opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93. SGL Carbon has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $12.62.

About SGL Carbon

SGL Carbon SE operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of carbon and graphite products. It operates through the following business segments: Composites-Fibers & Materials and Graphite Materials & Systems. The Composites-Fibers & Materials segment covers all the material business based on carbon fiber, from raw materials to finished component.

