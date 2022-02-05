Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) traded down 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.64 and last traded at $16.64. 3,775 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 505,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.83.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Seer in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.22.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seer, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David R. Horn sold 2,944 shares of Seer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $51,225.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of Seer stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $610,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,217 shares of company stock worth $1,655,517. Insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEER. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Seer by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,577,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,313 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Seer by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Seer by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Seer by 249.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Seer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

About Seer (NASDAQ:SEER)

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

