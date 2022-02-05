SEB Equities Downgrades Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) to Hold

SEB Equities lowered shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. SEB Equities currently has SEK 190 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SWDBY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 175 to SEK 174 in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 205 to SEK 200 in a research report on Thursday. Pareto Securities upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a SEK 205 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 195 to SEK 200 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 204 to SEK 193 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $190.90.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS SWDBY opened at $18.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. Swedbank AB has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $23.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.