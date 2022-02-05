Seaport Res Ptn Comments on PJT Partners Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for PJT Partners in a report released on Tuesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.98. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PJT Partners’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $62.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.92. PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $89.50.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.20). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in PJT Partners by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 11.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 104,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 11,019 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the third quarter worth about $819,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the second quarter worth about $964,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 95.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.54%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

