SDX Energy (CVE:SDX) Trading Down 5.1%

SDX Energy Inc (CVE:SDX) was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 783,993 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 542% from the average daily volume of 122,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.37. The company has a market cap of C$75.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

About SDX Energy (CVE:SDX)

SDX Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas primarily in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company holds a 50% working interest in producing assets in the North West Gemsa and Meseda located onshore in the Eastern Desert, adjacent to the Gulf of Suez; 75% working interest in the Sebou concession situated in the Gharb Basin; and 12.75% working interest in development assets in the South Ramadan concession.

