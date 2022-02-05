Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Position Cut by Park West Asset Management LLC

Park West Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,503,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,896 shares during the period. Scientific Games accounts for 3.0% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $124,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Scientific Games by 250.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 25,520 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Scientific Games in the third quarter worth approximately $759,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Scientific Games by 67.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 10,142 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Scientific Games by 124.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 372,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,939,000 after purchasing an additional 206,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Scientific Games by 5,566.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 384,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,932,000 after purchasing an additional 377,621 shares in the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Scientific Games in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scientific Games currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

Shares of SGMS traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.01. 1,383,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,825. Scientific Games Co. has a 1 year low of $36.89 and a 1 year high of $90.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.51 and its 200-day moving average is $69.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.93.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.57 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

