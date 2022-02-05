Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 6,895 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,895 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Lear were worth $10,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LEA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Lear by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,104 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Lear by 10,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,354,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LEA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.29.

In other Lear news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $167.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $144.77 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.70%.

Lear Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.