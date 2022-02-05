Schroder Investment Management Group Has $11.57 Million Holdings in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,762,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 952,291 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.07% of Neuronetics worth $11,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STIM. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 223.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 230.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 207.5% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 12,527 shares during the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

STIM stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.40. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The stock has a market cap of $86.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.37.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 48.71% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce Joseph Shook sold 7,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $41,324.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Cascella acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,816 shares of company stock worth $145,158. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STIM shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Neuronetics from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair cut Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. cut their price objective on Neuronetics from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.06.

Neuronetics Profile

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.