Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $153.38

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €153.38 ($172.34) and traded as high as €154.74 ($173.87). Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at €154.16 ($173.21), with a volume of 789,719 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SU. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($185.39) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($224.72) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($224.72) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($191.01) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($173.03) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €162.58 ($182.68).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

